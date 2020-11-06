Feral cat campaign

Email

October 29

I read with interest the article re trapping feral cats in the Orihuela Costa area and it would be interesting to know just how many cats they managed to trap and sterilise.

I have been speaking to people who live in that area and who are trying to trap feral cats themselves but they knew nothing of this exercise.

Surely before such an operation is started, the fact that it is going to happen should have been advertised and people asked to notify the council of where there are feral cat problems.

I know this is not the first time such an exercise has taken place but no information is given as to the result of the exercise.

You may wonder why I should ask and the answer is I run a cat charity and have been trapping, neutering and releasing feral cats for the past 15 years.

Regards J Harrower