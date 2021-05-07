Farewell to a great lady

Email

May 6

A dear friend of mine for many years Anne Jenkins of Benidorm has passed away.

Anne and her cousin Pam Sanger, who pre-deceased her, were staunch supporters of their church and together supported charities close to their hearts. Among them EMAUS, both the young persons’ home and the El Verdader Residencia.

They were founder members with me of the Benidorm branch of Royal British Legion. They could always be counted on to man stalls at ferias, collect for the Poppy Appeal and helped at many events for charity. They worked also with fundraising by those Benidorm icons Wayne, Tad and Jason.

Only decreasing health in the last couple of years held them back.

RIP Ladies you have earned your rest.

Pamela Dawson Tasker