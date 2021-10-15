A poem by David Whitney

It happened in a second

No prior warning. just surprise

Sue’s face one side had fallen

Right before her husbands eyes

She tried to utter something

But the words just failed to come

Her left arm didn’t want to move

Her left leg still and numb

Her husband knew he had to act

The panic was extreme

Each minute past was vital

As he analysed the scene

His wife looked so pathetic

So helpless and so weak

There was nothing she could do herself

She couldn’t move or speak

Her husband all but dragged her

To their car that stood outside

The clock was ticking loudly

His life futile if she died

He drove fast to the hospital

Two miles that seemed like ten

In his urgency he stalled the car

And stalled it once again

All the while his hopes were fading

Till he saw the nursing crew

They were swift to work their magic

They knew just what they should do

And with time and understanding

And with physio and care

Sue gradually became the wife

He thought no longer there

FAST action surely saved her

Face, Arms and Speech and Time

Four words that he’d remembered

That threw them that lifeline..

