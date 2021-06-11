Electric costs in Spain since June 2021

Via website

June 8

According to news about Iberdrola, the costs for electric has gone up with extreme increases now.

We bought a very modern and environmentally friendly IR heating system in March this year, as houses in Spain had no heating in most cases.

With the new tariffs it becomes impossible to heat the house in the future.

Can Iberdrola be forced to change tariffs back to acceptable grades or will that mean everyone has to freeze to death in the future in the poorly insulated houses in Spain from now on?

Alfons Dhein