Driving in the Turis area

May 1

Today, driving on the CV-415 with the new cycle lanes, I was amazed how narrow they are in places.

We could have done with some pavements for walkers.

Back to the lanes; at the time cyclists were riding four abreast way over the lines, I just hope that the police will carouse the road and fine them, especially on Saturdays.

I was surprised to find that the new road is almost finished. No roundabouts like the Picassent end, and so far no signs at least for Canyapar 1.

I believe the turn off for Montserrat should have had a roundabout there, for it is a dangerous spot.

Linda Garfield