Don’t light my way

Torrevieja

Email

October 22

Dear Editor,

I would like to compliment Torrevieja town hall on doing their bit to reverse the climate emergency.

Most of the street lights in my road are turned off at night. I can only presume that this is a conscious decision by the council to reduce energy consumption.

I say this because not so long ago they were boasting in your paper about how they had employed a company to manage the defective street lighting at great expense to the tax payer.

So, I say to you Mr Mayor, power to your elbow! You might be giving the go ahead for nearly 8,000 homes to be built near me, next to the natural park, but we residents always knew that deep inside you had the best interests of the environment at heart. I will certainly be voting for… anyone but you at the next election.

Regards,

David Smith