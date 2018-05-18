Dogs and owners

Email

May 12, 2018

Fines for people who are out walking with their dogs, and do not have them on a leash? What about the many dog owners, who let their dogs run wild, no microchip so they can’t be traced back to the owner? Straying onto busy roads putting drivers at risk. Dropping their poo wherever they want. A responsible dog owner with a well-trained dog, who lives in an area without a “dog park” and let their pets exercise outdoors is an easy target for getting money into the council coffers.

Name withheld, as there are too many dog haters out there.