Dog shelters not helpful

Catral
September 30
Dear Sir, Madam, I refer to the situation of the various and many animal sanctuaries and shelters in the Costa Blanca. I currently have a rescued dog eleven years old, his partner, another rescued dog has died ,consequently looking for another preferably a spaniel to keep him company.
I have contacted three establishments, two that are predominantly Spaniel orientated, I have not had the courtesy of a reply I find this quite unbelievable in today’s environment.
Should these shelters be sponsored financially or in fact in any way?
Yours faithfully
Dafydd Jones-Evans