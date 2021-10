Pego

September 26

I am enjoying the article about Derek Lindsey creating his garden, as it mirrors my journey to a great extent.

I began transforming a field of weeds in earnest in 2016 – lots of hard work and still a work in progress.

BTW Derek, the blue shrub is Plumbago. There is a clumping variety, a climbing variety and a white variety, I have all three.

They will need cutting back at least twice a year to keep them under control.

Freddie