CV-70 speeding

La Nucía

March 3

Did you put an article in your paper about the CV70 road and that speed was 50 kilometres an hour and speed cameras were going to be put up, nothing has been done and it’s like a race track down there, I live just below the BP garage and from there they open up and speed down towards Benidorm, somebody is going to get killed, it is difficult getting out of my drive into the road

Geoffrey Wilson.

Dear Mr Wilson

Indeed we did report on the change in the speed limit and the new limit is 50kmph. However it is up to Guardia Civil traffic officers to stop speeding and, to our knowledge no permanent speed cameras have been installed. The existing ones all on all roundabouts are La Nucia local police CCTV cameras for security purposes but do not register vehicle’s speed.