CV-70 La Nucía to Benidorm road

Email

Nov 11

Dear Sirs,

I recently moved to the old town of La Nucía and I work in Benidorm. Hence I have to use the CV-70 twice a day. I am absolutely amazed and saddened, that they are digging up healthy plants to put cement down. In a world that we are trying to save.

How is this right ?

I lived in Jalón for many years and it is taking me longer to do a 20 minute drive, than the time it took me from Jalón to Benidorm. It is bumper to bumper traffic all the way, and I don’t even travel at peak times. I have even tried driving through Alfaz del Pi and going the other route, but great minds think alike and that is bumper to bumper.

I am sure I am not the only person feeling this is totally wrong.

Kind regards

Susan Ribley