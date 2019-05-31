Conscience and subjectivism

Email

May 30

Everybody has a conscience, which dictates what we must or mustn’t do. Nowadays, universal and objective truth is dismissed and conscience is raised until it’s considered the right moral criteria. This will be someone’s choice at a determined moment, which must be respected if they are to be faithful to their inner self.

Some people believe that individual conscience has supreme power over the judgement of good over evil. They say only moral judgement is valid due to the fact it comes from the conscience. The necessity of truth has been changed by a criteria for sincerity and authenticity ‘according to each person”. It is a radical, subjectivist view of moral judgement.

Subjectivism creates truth and differentiates between good and evil. When the idea of a universal truth about good is set aside, then the idea of conscience changes. Conscience is substituted by one’s will.

This new subjectivism’s ethics causes everybody search for their truth, without reaching an agreement with others. For example: stealing is an evil act, but for a subjectivist it could be good, because it increases his wealth, he can buy more things and feels good.

Subjectivism analyses our actions in relation with our current circumstances. These are called “situational morals”.

Faced with this serious error of subjectivism, we must clarify that conscience is an act of intelligence of the mind, and applies to the knowledge of what is right in certain situations. This way, it expresses a judgement about right behaviour and how to act in every moment.

Arturo Ramo

Independent Forum of Opinion