Climate and the environment tax

September 24

I am not aware of any environmental improvements made by any government despite the collection of the environment tax which by now must have amounted to billions of euros within the EU.

In fact, the reverse is true, when the Rajoy government conspired with Iberdrola to impose a tax on those wishing to use solar energy.

The move was imposed solely to protect Iberdrola profits. I wonder how they repaid Rajoy for his help.

Note that there was no comment from any EU state against the move, which discouraged a reduction in the use of fossil fuels.

Is it not time that every household should be offered a 50% discount, or more, on the installation of solar energy panels and hot water systems?

G R Nicholson