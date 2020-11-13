Can I drive a UK reg car with a Spanish licence?

0
39

Alicante

Hi Graham

I a resident in Spain and have a Spanish driving licence. Am I allowed to drive a non-Spanish (such as UK registered) car?

Regards
Nicole, Alicante

Hi Nicole
As is normal, some sources that should be reliable give contradictory information, so I asked our gestor to contact Trafico in Alicante.
Their response was that as long as the car is insured for you to drive it (bearing in mind that in Spain it is the car that is insured and not the driver) and you have written permission from the owner to use the car, this is fine.
Regards
Graham

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.