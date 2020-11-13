Can I drive a UK reg car with a Spanish licence?

Alicante

Hi Graham

I a resident in Spain and have a Spanish driving licence. Am I allowed to drive a non-Spanish (such as UK registered) car?

Regards

Nicole, Alicante

Hi Nicole

As is normal, some sources that should be reliable give contradictory information, so I asked our gestor to contact Trafico in Alicante.

Their response was that as long as the car is insured for you to drive it (bearing in mind that in Spain it is the car that is insured and not the driver) and you have written permission from the owner to use the car, this is fine.

Regards

Graham