‘Bucket Full of Love’

Torrevieja

Email

December 9

“I want to post some water”

The little child had said

“I’ll also post my dinner”

If a starving child is fed

He’d seen a film on telly

Of the plight of many folk

Of little children hungry

With their faith entirely broke

The post office was crowded

The people quite amused

But the little lad was serious

And stood there quite confused

“Why can’t I post some water”

He asked again with pride

He had a bright red bucket

Full of water by his side

The people realised

The little lad was undeterred

So they gathered a collection

Once they’d heard his every word

The post clerk took the bucket

And the money in his hand

And gave the child a post receipt

So he would understand

That his water would be posted

Though disguised as actual aid

To a country famed for poverty

Where new water pipes are laid

A little child with one big heart

And love for those in need

Showed what can be done for others

When you don’t rely on greed.

By David Whitney