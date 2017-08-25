August 22

Obviously, Sue Wilson doesn´t believe in democracy, so jumps onto the minority bandwagon to delight in derailing the Brexit negotiations, aided by Alistair what-is-name.

Clearly, she prefers to succumb to the rule of the unelected quagmire known as the EU. Who constantly overrule British judges, enforce thousands of pounds paid to terrorists, and prevent foreign criminals and other undesirables from being deported. Does Ms W agree to that? Hasn´t she noticed that since the referendum, investment in the UK is booming? The mess she refers to is caused by the likes of her and her ilk. Her protests at this or that event she plans to visit will achieve nothing, except being a nuisance to the majority, and making a forlorn name for herself. Why doesn´t she put her energy into helping Brexit?

There is more, but have partially said my piece.

G.W.N.

