Beach bars at Punta Prima

July 26, 2017

My name is John and my wife and I, for many years, have enjoyed the chill-out holiday mood of being able to sit and watch the world go by at the beach-hut bars of Punta Prima at the Nautilus.

We arrived in Spain the other day to go down to enjoy some cocktails, but alas, we found the bars closed up and a sign saying ‘Closed by order of the town hall’.

As we have been customers of these bars for years to soak up that holiday atmosphere, we would love to know if they are temporarily closed or if this is now a permanent feature.

The area along there seems dead now as a result.

We hope that Costa Blanca News may be able to shed further light on this for us, and indeed maybe you have already written an article in previous editions.

We are from Ireland and visit the area very regularly and have been doing for some 17 years now.

We are hoping that the eyesore apartments of Sea Senses have not contributed to the closure of these bars. As they have been in existence before a single piece of earth was moved to build those so-called progress behemoths that are Sea Senses.

Kind regards

John from Dublin

Loyal customer of Sunrise Chill Out

Although these venues have been popular with residents and tourists for several years, it was discovered that they were operating ‘without any kind of authorisation’, deputy mayoress Fanny Serrano told CBNews. South edition readers can see the full story on p8.