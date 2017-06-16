Apartment split in two

Email

June 10

Dear Sir/Madam

My friend and I had booked an apartment which was advertised as one apartment cleverly. This large apartment is split into two apartments. Apart from all that was wrong with the apartment and agent, when our electrics cut out on our first morning we could not find a fuse box! It emerged that the fuse box was located in the other apartment! The English couple in the apartment across from us received telephone calls from the agent asking them to return to their apartment to flick the trip switch for us and the gentleman who had previously occupied the apartment we were in! We booked and paid for somewhere else, we’re fed up trying to get the agent to contact us…there is much more to say… but clearly this separate apartment should have its own separate electricity supply. Look forward to hearing from you.

Yours sincerely

Gill Sutherland