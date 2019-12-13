Animal shelters

Website comment

November 29

Not all animal shelter-owners are bad guys!!! There are several good ones, that actually DO care for the animals, and don`t do this kind of work to profit! So please do not Think that just because there are some rotten eggs, not everyone is bad!

Some people actually do this kind of thing for the love of animals…they work day and night just to try and keep the shelters as good as possible…for the animals, and for themselves!

And even shelters owned by cities, and people are paid to work there, can even be worse than the private ones, and that is a disgrace!!! I wish that the government would be more helpful and actually help the shelters that are serious, with some kind of funding for keeping the buildings and yards better for the animals, and also donate food etc.