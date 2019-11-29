All we want for Christmas is more WCs

Orihuela Costa

November 27

I am looking forward to Christmas Day and meeting up with friends at La Zenia beach. There will be some thousands of people there to celebrate the festive season, and as usual only one toilet to serve them all.

Would it be possible for the town hall to provide a few Portaloos at this time of year or is that asking too much. I feel sure that the public attending the beach gathering would be happy to make a contribution towards this much needed facility.

Regards

William Moran