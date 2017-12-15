Action taken in Jávea

December 7

Thank you for publishing my letter last week.

Between the time that I wrote and you publishing the paper, the council had cut up the fallen tree and cleared it away.

They also removed the other cut branches that had been there since they were lopped a long time ago.

Now we just need to find out why they dug a number of holes last year. We thought that they were going to plant some more trees, but after a year, it doesn’t seem likely. Hopefully they will plant or fill them in again.

Hopefully the area in Pinosol Park will be tidied soon – and when will they start tidying the area in Carrer Donzella?

C Campbell