A view on global heating

Email

Crevillent

October 26

Hello Editor

There was an environmentalist, from Australia, who gave a five-minute speech about our imminent demise from global warming. He had flown 12,000 miles to do it. That sums up the hypocrisy of the whole global warming industry, you couldn’t make it up.

I have only one suggestion for the conference which will save billions of tons of CO2 and hot air – give up all travel to conferences and use the internet instead. Can you guess how many would take up my suggestion?

Richard Nicholson