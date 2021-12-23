A sunny October morning

Campoverde
December 12

Sir,

Should your photographer, David Revenga, and yourself, find a space in a future edition of CBN to use the attached and text, please feel free, so to use.

Best wishes to all the team at the Costa Blanca News, continuing to produce a splendid weekly paper, in these difficult times.

Best wishes for Christmas, and the New Year.

“A dusty track, not for the faint-hearted, will take the inquisitive traveller over and under an arched bridge, constructed many years ago by miners, to a hidden beach of black sand, and rolling surf. No signpost to help you, but take the RM320 road from Portman, direction Cartagena, taking a left after a kilometre. Enjoy”

Robert W Barnes.

