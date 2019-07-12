A summer PuP (Pick up Plastic) appeal

Email

July 5

Dear Editor

I am sure your staff will think up a good catchy title.

Please would you consider making an appeal to all beach users this summer. The UK press and media have been really plugging the plastic issue, so holidaymakers can continue the campaign while they are here.

I attach a photo of a pile of plastic that I collected in just 4 feet of shoreline yesterday. Floating plastic bags look like jellyfish to turtles and tuna, and thousands die each year because their stomachs are so full they can’t eat properly.

Brita jugs are much better than bottled water – the bins are always overflowing with 5L + bottles.

Thank you for any help you are able to offer through your paper.

Lorraine Bellami