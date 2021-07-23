A really good ‘read’

Email

20 July

Dear Editor,

I would like to say how much I enjoy reading Derek Lindleys’s articles in your paper.

I started doing a vegetable garden myself a couple of year ago now, and it’s great fun seeing how things grow and being able to eat your own produce as well, and knowing what’s been put on your ‘veggies’ is brilliant. No toxic sprays etc.

Derek has done an amazing job in his garden, he is obviously a very dedicated gardener. It’s been really interesting to read how he created his garden and how his planting is doing.

So keep those articles coming Derek and well done on all your hard work and interesting articles. I’m sure there are many like myself that enjoy reading them.

Kind regards

Tracy Griffiths Hanney