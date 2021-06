Torrevieja

June 4

Dear Editor,

Why, oh why do the authorities here allow motorists to make a left turn from a right-hand lane at roundabouts?

I have been driving now for 75 years in many countries, and the last 21 in Spain.

In all those years, I have never witnessed so many accidents and near misses at these junctions.

Surely it is about time to stop this stupid, dangerous practice?

Eric S. Lennick