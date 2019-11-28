A knight in shining armour

Denia

November 24

May I tell you a small nice story?

Last week I was in Denia. I parked my car in the parking garage. When I came back to my car, one of my tyres was totally flat. What to do now?

I went to the Spanish man in the office and asked him if he could help me. His answer was a big NO. And the grua cannot come in that place.

I saw a man walking to his car and asked him if he could help me. He had no time, he said.

I saw another man and he was willing to help me. He changed my tyre and when I offered him money, he said, ‘no way’.

I am really very grateful to him. By the way, he is British and I am from the Netherlands.

He is real nice gentleman!!

THANK YOU sir.

Marion