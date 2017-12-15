Campoverde

December 10, 2017

Sir

I do worry that as I pass three score year and ten, I am becoming more cynical. This was certainly how I felt as I read Nuria Pérez’s first-class coverage (A bridge too far, C.B.N., December 8th) of the meeting between the president of the Cabo Roig and Lomas residents’ society, Carlos González, and town planning officer Rafael Almagro.

Carlos again reminded Rafael that at the time the builder received planning permission to build his housing complex a €1.2m bank guarantee was deposited and “ring fenced”, with the builder giving his agreement to redesign the narrow bridge over the AP7, making it safe for pedestrians.

Can Carlos or the spokesman for the federation of residents in Orihuela Costa (FAOC), Tomas Moreno, really believe that after more than seven years, over €1m is still gathering dust in a bank account held by a local authority (!), “ring fenced” by a written undertaking, with the creditability and infectiveness of the proverbial “chocolate fireguard”?

I do so hope I’m proved wrong, but I have been around for a very long time!

Robert W Barnes.