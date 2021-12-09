100 Alicante Hospital

November 24

Email

In a bed that’s just a tad too short

There’s time enough for every thought

Days are long, boredom complete

Food’s not bad, if you can eat.

The doctor’s been at half past eight

Grunted and left me to my fate

My room-mate snored and coughed all night

But he’s a nice old guy, so that’s alright.

The nurses come and do their thing

Take my blood, ask ‘Does it sting?’

I’m hooked up to all sorts of stuff

That must be why I’m feeling rough.

The hospital is old and shows its years

But its personnel can have no peers

Doctors, nurses and all the rest

In Alicante, they’re the best!

(a poem by Malcom Palmer)