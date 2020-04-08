Lennon classic is help for health heroes

0
101

John Lennon’s timeless classic ‘Imagine’ has been rewritten by a group of talented Costa Blanca musicians as a tribute to the frontline heroes working in hospitals during the coronavirus crisis.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.