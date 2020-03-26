Latest virus figures given for Valencia region

Councillor for health in Valencia region, Ana Barceló gave a press conference at midday today (Thursday) to report the figures relating to the coronavirus outbreak for the previous 24 hours.

Sra Barceló stated that a further 24 people had died in that time – four less than the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 167 in the Valencia region.

The regional health department is now offering a ‘telephone appointment’ for people showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

