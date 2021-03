Alfaz council now have the necessary land along the CV-753 – the Cami Vell d’Altea – for the construction of a bike lane and pavement on both sides.

There have been numerous requests over the years for the infrastructure on this busy road linking Albir with Benidorm.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com