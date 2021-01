Nightlife and traffic are the two sources of noise pollution causing the most annoyance to people living in Jávea, according to the results of a survey carried out for the town hall over 2020 which measured noise levels across the municipality with a view to drawing up an acoustic plan and measures to combat the problem.

