Councillor for culture at Torrevieja town hall Antonio Quesada confirmed this week that the promoter does not yet have a licence to hold The Jacksons concert in the town next month – but the Partido Popular-run local authority ‘want the gig to go head’.

Sr Quesada told Costa Blanca News Heatwave Promotions will have to wait for a notification from the council’s heritage department before they can present their documentation to obtain the licence.

