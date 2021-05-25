It’s got to be green

Valencia president Ximo Puig met British Ambassador Hugh Elliot in Madrid on Monday to propose to Boris Johnson’s government that the UK should ‘regionalise’ its traffic light system to allow British tourists to travel to the Costa Blanca and wider area, where the incidence of Covid-19 is very low.

Sr Puig ‘showed’ the Ambassador the figures on the epidemiological situation in the Valencia region, highlighting that the incidence of Covid-19 is ‘below 30 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants’.

