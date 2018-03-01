‘Invisible’ speed cameras to be set up

NEW MOBILE speed cameras are being tested by the Guardia Civil and the DGT national traffic authority – and are set to be up and running in the coming weeks.

The Velolaser can be attached to crash barriers, the side of patrol cars, on Guardia Civil motorcycles and tripods at the side of the road.

Due to their small size, the devices are extremely hard to see and many speeding motorists would not even know they had been caught.

Moreover, they use wifi and 4G internet connections, meaning that traffic officers do not have to be close to the device to get the data.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper