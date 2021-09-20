Investing in local energy communities

A total of €100 million in aid to set up communities which generate their own electricity will be made available soon by the government, announced minister for ecological transition Teresa Ribera during a visit to Crevillente.

The municipality already has its own electricity cooperative, Grupo Enercoop, which supplies many local residents and participated in the presentation.

