Investing in local energy communities

A total of €100 million in aid to set up communities which generate their own electricity will be made available soon by the government, announced minister for ecological transition Teresa Ribera during a visit to Crevillente.

The municipality already has its own electricity cooperative, Grupo Enercoop, which supplies many local residents and participated in the presentation.

