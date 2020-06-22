Incentives for solar power – at last

The regional government is set to approve a decree which will ‘facilitate’ investment in solar power in the Valencia region.

Regional president Ximo Puig has set the ambitious goal of generating 90% of all energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Sr Puig said by promoting investment in solar power, it will become one of the main sources of green energy – and will help the region to reach its target in 10 years’ time.

