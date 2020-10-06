Importance of flu vaccination highlighted

The flu vaccination campaign started on Monday in the Valencia region – a month earlier than last year.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló explained that people in risks groups are being contacted by telephone and via the health department app GVA+Salut to attend appointments.

“This year it is particularly important for these people to have the vaccination,” she said.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com