Illegal fisherman faces hefty fines

A man is facing fines of up to €60,000 for illegal fishing in waters around Torrevieja’s port.

He was caught by officers from the Guardia Civil’s nature branch, Seprona, who found a large haul on his boat.

A force spokesman noted that they carry out regular operations with the provincial fishing inspectorate, which form part of their checks to ‘safeguard species of fish’.

