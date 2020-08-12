Huge ECB loan to repair flood damage

The European central bank (ECB) has approved a €100 million loan for the Valencia government to repair damage caused in last September’s devastating flooding after the region was lifted from the financial institution’s blacklist.

Regional president Ximo Puig noted that the cash will be used to mend infrastructure in the Vega Baja (including repairs to the Vega Baja hospital) and the Vall d’Albaida.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com