Housing market optimism despite uncertainty

Benijófar is one of the municipalities with building underway

The safe-haven value of property and a predicted economic recovery have buoyed the housing market in Alicante province, with 67.3% of businesses confident that demand will remain stable and 96.2% not cutting prices.

