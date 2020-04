Torrevieja hospital and Vinalopó hospital in Elche have received more than 100 donations from businesses, associations and members of the public since the Covid-19 crisis began.

They have included food, protection and hygiene materials, use of hotel rooms or apartments and vehicles, as well as all sorts of things to relax and entertain patients.

