Hospital room closures despite summer increase

Villajoyosa’s Marina Baixa hospital has closed off 17 rooms for the duration of the summer season.

Health authorities have explained that the closure is to allow the surgery floor to be reformed, as there are less programmed operations through the summer months.

In contrast, health staff unions have said that it was done simply due to cuts to staff. The Marina Baixa hospital has the worst population/bed ratio in all the Valencia region.

The area’s population has basically doubled since the hospital was first built, and during the summer months is when Benidorm’s population increases even more due to holidaymakers.

