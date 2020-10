Tinseltown came to the Costa Blanca to film key scenes of new adventure film ‘Uncharted’ starring British actor Tom Holland – best-known for his colourful costume capers as comic-book hero Spiderman.

Locations included some of the more isolated coves of Jávea, the Arenal, and also on the rocky beach of Montañar, utilising a sealed off area over 24 hours.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com