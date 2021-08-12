Heatwave alert

Temperatures could reach the mid 40s in Alicante province at the weekend, according to state weather agency AEMET, as the first official heatwave of the summer hits the country.

This morning (Thursday) the Valencia government issued a healthcare alert for 178 municipalities in the region, including most of Alicante.

The region has also been placed on the highest level of alert for forest fires during this period.

