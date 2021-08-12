Heatwave alert

0
70

Temperatures could reach the mid 40s in Alicante province at the weekend, according to state weather agency AEMET, as the first official heatwave of the summer hits the country.

This morning (Thursday) the Valencia government issued a healthcare alert for 178 municipalities in the region, including most of Alicante.

The region has also been placed on the highest level of alert for forest fires during this period.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.