Healthcare spending discrepancy in the spotlight

LARGE differences in spending by regional governments on the health service have been flagged up.

The figures from the national department for health were published by state news agency EFE.

Regional governments decide how much funding to allocate to health, which is one of the powers devolved to Spain’s semi-autonomous ‘communities’.

The biggest spenders are the Basque Country who invest €1,710 per resident in the health service, compared to Andalucía at the bottom of the table with €1,153.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper