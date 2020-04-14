Healthcare in safe hands

The Spanish national women’s handball team player, Laura Hernández is also a nurse in Elche but has no fear of being on the front line against the coronavirus because she regards it as her vocation and it enables her to help people.

The 22-year-old, who is from Elche and finished her nursing studies last summer, works in the city’s general hospital intensive care unit (UCI), where she is in direct contact with infected people.

