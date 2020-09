Two high-ranking public health officials in the Valencia region are being investigated for allegedly failing to protect doctors and nurses from Covid-19 during the height of the pandemic earlier this year.

A spokesman for the Regional Supreme Court (TSJ) noted that a judge has started a probe to see if a crime was committed against workers’ rights.

