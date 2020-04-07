Halting the Easter exodus

Guardia Civil, police and army personnel are being deployed to prevent residents from Spain’s cities breaking state of emergency laws and travelling to coastal areas for the Easter holidays.

Roadblocks are being set up on access roads to many municipalities on the Costa Blanca and Mar Menor – and on the outskirts of cities such as Madrid – at all hours of the day and night.

Full report in this week’s Costa Blanca News – in the shops on Thursday due to the Easter holiday.

Available in supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at https://www.costa-news.com/